Now We’re Talking: Improving Manufacturing Communication

Often, we focus on how — and how well — machines communicate, since that typically dictates the performance of a manufacturing line. When analyzed, the generated and collected data tell us an important story.

But what about the people on the line who make sure equipment runs day in and day out? How does their ability to communicate affect overall operations?

Weavix has uncovered a gap between frontline workers’ satisfaction with communication and the truth of their situation.

The communication solutions provider recently partnered with Pollfish to launch the inaugural “State of Frontline Communications Report.” They surveyed 300 manufacturing professionals representing a range of sectors, roles and plant sizes. About 17% of survey respondents came from food manufacturing.

The survey revealed roughly two-thirds (68%) of frontline workers say poor communication directly impacts their job performance, and 63% say idle time hampers their ability to meet production targets.

Additionally, just over half (53%) say they lose 5% or more of their workday waiting for safety-critical information.

In terms of technology, 71% say they use two-way radios or walkie-talkies, while 59% use personal mobile phones or smartphones. One in 10 (8%) use unified communication platforms.

Weavix also asked the manufacturing professionals about their relationship with the top brass. A quarter (25%) of respondents say company leadership doesn’t understand their daily reality, while 38% say their feedback consistently reaches decision makers.

With all of this in mind, 86% of survey respondents say they’re satisfied with communication practices. Clearly, there’s a disconnect.

“Workers have normalized dysfunction, accepting inadequate systems as ‘just how manufacturing works’ because they haven’t experienced better alternatives,” the report reads.

To address any communication concerns, Weavix suggests taking 60 days to understand a facility’s “communication baseline” and establishing “systematic feedback channels” between company leaders and frontline workers.

But manufacturers can’t just “talk the talk” – they also have to “walk the walk” by building on workers’ feedback and taking steps to mitigate communication concerns. Their business depends on it.

“Manufacturing leaders face a clear choice: address communication blind spots proactively in 2026 or continue accepting hidden costs of operational friction that competitors are beginning to eliminate,” the report reads.