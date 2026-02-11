Meal Delivery Service Tovala to Open Processing Plant in Illinois

Brennan Investment Group has signed a long-term lease with Tovala for a 140,340-sq.-ft. food processing facility in Winfield, Illinois.

The facility will be developed as a build-to-suit with construction scheduled to commence in March 2026 and substantial completion expected in the second quarter of 2027.

This project is Brennan Investment Group's fourth build-to-suit development in the foodservice sector, further strengthening the firm's growing expertise in delivering production facilities for food processing customers.

Founded in 2015, Tovala is a meal delivery service providing chef-prepared meals that cook in Tovala’s proprietary smart oven. Tovala has delivered more than 45 million meals to date with a vertically integrated model that spans food manufacturing, software and hardware. The new facility will provide expanded capacity to serve its expanding customer base.

"This facility represents an important next phase of growth for Tovala as we continue to scale our food operations to meet increasing demand," says Tovala CFO Taryn Aronson. "Partnering with Brennan allows us to build a highly specialized facility designed around the complexity of fresh food manufacturing, while creating the infrastructure needed to support our customers across the eastern half of the country."