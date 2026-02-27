Nulogy Debuts Manufacturing Operating System

Nulogy has launched the Manufacturing Operating System (MOS), a purpose-built platform that brings production, quality, compliance, maintenance and warehouse execution onto a shared data and workflow backbone.

Manufacturers today face volatile demand, tight margins, rising compliance requirements and ongoing labor constraints. Most already have software in place – enterprise systems, point solutions and homegrown tools – but those systems rarely operate as one, resulting in a disconnect that increases manual work, slows response times, and limits visibility.

With Nulogy MOS, manufacturers, contract packagers and 3PLs can manage production, quality, compliance and collaboration within one system for faster return on value. Customers can start with the solution that solves their greatest pain point and expand as their needs evolve. Powered by a shared integration and data foundation, Nulogy MOS connects workflows across teams and sites, enabling real-time visibility, improved coordination and agility as conditions change.

Customers using Nulogy MOS achieve significant operational gains, including 97% inventory accuracy and 99% customer fill rate, as well as realizing a 12% improvement in OEE within nine months. Nulogy MOS is trusted by customers such as Autoliv, DHL Supply Chain, MSI Express and Summit Packaging Solutions.

“Manufacturers don’t win by replacing systems – they win by responding faster, operating more consistently and delivering with confidence when conditions change,” says Nulogy CEO Bill Ryan. “Nulogy MOS brings together the capabilities teams rely on today so our customers can improve operations now, scale as they grow and compete more effectively without taking on a massive transformation.”