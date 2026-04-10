Hapman Highlights PosiPortion Feeding System

Hapman highlights the PosiPortion feeding system, designed to provide accurate, efficient and safe handling of a range of bulk materials used in food processing environments.

Developed to meet both gravimetric and volumetric weighing needs, the PosiPortion feeder brings increased precision to processes in the food industry. The PosiPortion is tailored to address the challenges of feeding bulk materials prone to bridging or degradation. Its flexible-wall hopper ensures dependability in flow performance, reducing the risk of production interruptions. External paddle agitators maintain material quality by preventing segregation, degradation and agglomeration. Built within a structural tubing frame, quick-coupled components enable fast disassembly and cleaning.

Hapman offers material testing services that identify the ideal feeder configuration for each application. With this support, operators can optimize system performance and maintain consistent, reliable throughput.