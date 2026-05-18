GEA Debuts PowerPak 5000 Thermoforming Machine

GEA has launched the PowerPak 5000, a thermoforming packaging machine for medium-sized food producers that need several different pack sizes, reliable daily operation and scalable automation in the mid-size performance range.

The system replaces former GEA thermoformer models in the midsize segment and is designed for processors seeking a balance between performance, operational simplicity and long-term cost control.

The PowerPak 5000 is intended for companies operating in competitive food markets where product variety, frequent changeovers and pricing pressure require packaging equipment that can maintain output and product quality without unnecessary system complexity. The machine addresses applications in meat and poultry, fish and seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, ready meals, and plant-based food categories.

Built on GEA’s PowerPak series and decades of thermoforming experience, the PowerPak 5000 is positioned for standard and mid-range applications rather than highly specialized peak-output scenarios.

The machine supports a broad packaging range, including MAP, vacuum, skin and steam applications. By covering these formats on one machine, the PowerPak 5000 is designed to help processors manage multiple product categories while simplifying product and format changes.

The machine is equipped with GEA SmartControl, the company’s control interface for operation and monitoring. In practical terms, this means the operator uses a centralized human-machine interface, or HMI, to manage machine settings, production status and process adjustments. The operating concept is intended to reduce dependence on specialized labor and support more consistent machine performance even when staffing structures change.

The PowerPak 5000 has also been prepared for connectivity and condition monitoring. GEA’s condition monitoring system GEA InsightPartner refers to the continuous observation of machine status data, such as component behavior, temperature or operating patterns, to identify potential issues at an early stage and support planned maintenance rather than reactive repair. This digital readiness is intended to improve uptime and maintenance planning in plants where unplanned stops can affect line efficiency and delivery performance.

The new InsightPartner Notification Service and its accompanying mobile app deliver real-time machine notifications directly to users. The system enables operators to configure and receive targeted alerts on alarms, KPIs and maintenance requirements, ensuring faster reaction times, reduced downtime and improved overall equipment availability.

With GEA Changeover Assist, GEA introduces a digital solution that guides machine operators — even those without extensive machine expertise — safely and efficiently through every product changeover. The system provides step-by-step instructions, visual guidance and intelligent checklists to ensure that all required adjustments and component changes are completed correctly. This reduces human error, prevents production downtime and minimizes material and food waste. Operators benefit from faster onboarding, consistent product quality and fewer unplanned stoppages through checklists that only show what matters.

A key aspect of the new machine is its modular design. The solution can be expanded with advanced technologies as production requirements change, allowing processors to add functionality selectively rather than investing upfront in a fully customized system. These options include PowerHeat, PowerJet and PowerLabel technologies.

PowerHeat is GEA’s heating system for thermoforming applications and is designed to improve heating efficiency, particularly when processing mono-materials. Mono-materials are packaging structures made primarily from a single polymer family, which can simplify recycling compared with multi-material laminates. PowerHeat can reduce energy consumption by 25% to 30% in relevant mono-material applications. PowerJet is the company’s evacuation and gassing system, which supports pack atmosphere control during vacuum and MAP processes. PowerLabel is a modular labeling concept previously available primarily on larger GEA thermoforming systems.

In mechanical terms, the system uses the same industrial component standards applied across the broader GEA thermoforming portfolio to simplify spare parts management. The company also highlights lubrication-free bearings, which are intended to reduce maintenance demand and lower contamination risk in food production environments. In addition, GEA Valve Technology is designed to improve accessibility when adjusting sensitive, product-depended process parameters like vacuum and gas-flushing behavior.

The machine frame has been developed according to GEA’s Kinetic Edge Design approach. This design philosophy removes protruding edges and unnecessary structural complexity, reducing the number of components and creating a smoother machine layout. In practical use, this can improve accessibility for operators during cleaning, operation and service.