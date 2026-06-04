Salas O’Brien Expands Partnership with Siemens

Engineering and technical services firm Salas O'Brien has expanded its relationship with Siemens, being recognized as a Siemens Digital Industries Solutions partner and contributor to the newly formed Siemens Smart Infrastructure Alliance Program.

Together, these relationships expand Salas O'Brien’s ability to deliver integrated solutions for clients across built environment and industrial markets, from owners and operators of healthcare facilities, campuses, and commercial buildings seeking smarter, more efficient and more connected operations, to manufacturers pursuing automation and digital transformation.

Through the alliance, Salas O'Brien and Siemens are collaborating to advance intelligent, energy-efficient and resilient buildings and campuses across the built environment.

What it means for Salas O’Brien’s clients:

This alliance strengthens Salas O'Brien’s ability to specify Siemens' Building X platform, an open, cloud-based suite that connects and optimizes all building systems and assets, from HVAC and energy systems to security and vertical transportation, on a unified data-driven foundation.

Together, the firms will deliver these capabilities to owners seeking to modernize operations, reduce costs and achieve sustainability goals, including those in core markets such as healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial real estate.

As a Siemens Digital Industries Solution Partner, Salas O'Brien is recognized for its ability to deliver industrial digital transformation at scale.

What it means for Salas O’Brien’s clients:

This designation strengthens Salas O'Brien’s ability to deliver and integrate Siemens' industrial automation and digital solutions across the full project lifecycle, from strategy and design through implementation and ongoing operations.

Clients in manufacturing, life sciences, food and beverage, and other industrial sectors gain access to Siemens' industry-leading technology portfolio, combined with Salas O'Brien's engineering judgment and delivery experience.

“By expanding our relationship with Siemens across both industrial and smart infrastructure, we're strengthening our ability to help clients connect their operations, facilities and data into more intelligent and efficient environments," says John Glenski, principal and senior director of automation and digital, Salas O'Brien.