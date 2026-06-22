Shifts in Training Are Mandatory for Battling the Workforce Gap

It’s estimated that 95% of food and beverage manufacturers are struggling to find skilled operators and technicians. In addition, when manufacturers do hire new employees, their onboarding takes months, and retention issues continue to plague the industry, according to 2025 Inside the Workforce Gap, a study from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. High turnover, an aging labor force and advanced technology are making it even more difficult to find new hires and retain them.

Manufacturers surveyed for the study reinforced these pain points, noting another problem that occurs when experienced staff retire or leave: Their knowledge goes with them, creating skill and training gaps that make it harder for new operators to succeed, especially as packaging machines become more complex.

One end user surveyed said highly experienced employees can typically restart a packaging machine in 30 minutes instead of spending a day researching the problem. Other respondents described how a loss of this kind of undocumented expertise can be the difference between minutes of downtime and hours of disruption.

When asked which training tools would be most cost-effective to expand over the next two to three years, end users favored predictive, remote and machine-embedded tools — many of which are currently underutilized.

Certain barriers to end-user training remain, including high costs, an uncertain return on investment, space constraints that make it difficult to fit automated equipment onto crowded lines, and the need for flexibility when packaging multiple product types that a single automated solution cannot yet handle. Limited downtime for major projects or upgrades is also a factor, leading many end users to take a piecemeal training approach to adoption or investment.

When it comes to the training methods used, end users reported relying on traditional methods — manuals, classroom sessions and peer shadowing — but noted that while videos, human-machine interface (HMI) prompts, and interactive platforms are promising, they are still less commonly provided or used.

While artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics are emerging, adoption remains limited, highlighting the opportunity for future growth. Together, many of the trends previously mentioned point to a strategic shift toward more accessible, tech-enabled support models.





Situational Training Pays Off

Operators consistently learn best by doing, which makes shadowing and hands-on repetition the most relied-on training methods. But this approach has risks: Training can vary by shift and tribal knowledge disappears when experienced staff leave.

To reduce risk and improve training outcomes, companies may need to pair hands-on shadowing with documented, digital formats that make knowledge more consistent and transferable across the workforce. For instance, scalable complements such as short training videos, HMI step-throughs or picture-driven manuals could help capture expertise and reduce reliance on undocumented knowledge.

PMMI’s 2024 Technology & Workforce: Using Smart Technologies to Bridge the Skills Gap study’s results suggest a strong need to shift from traditional operational training to situational training. In addition, this study’s respondents suggested individualizing training to match each operator’s learning style and using media and animations to make the content more engaging.

Other suggestions included:

Embedding multilingual avatars into HMIs that are adapted to the operator’s language preference, skill level and capabilities, and offering tailored instructions and feedback

Enhancing task-specific training by tracking metrics such as user weak points, time taken to complete tasks, or clicks needed to reach the correct module/page to analyze training effectiveness

AI and other smart technologies were mentioned in the study as tools for optimizing both machine operation and maintenance. Examples included:

Using lights or signaling arrows to direct operators to the correct door or compartment

Installing machine-mounted cameras that provide real-time visibility inside machines to monitor performance

Using predictive maintenance to leverage sensors to detect anomalies such as unusual noises or vibrations





Collaboration Adds Value

The PMMI Education Partners program helps end users and OEMs connect with two-year technical colleges, four-year colleges and universities to provide students with real-world exposure to packaging and processing and with educational opportunities relevant to the industry.

More collaborative opportunities will be available to explore this fall at PACK EXPO International 2026 (Oct. 18-21; McCormick Place, Chicago), including interactions with exhibitors, special pavilions and educational sessions.

The show’s Workforce Development Pavilion serves as a resource hub for strengthening the existing workforce and nurturing the future workforce. Attendees can explore PMMI U's array of offerings, including training workshops.