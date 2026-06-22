THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 Records Continued Growth with Over 158,000 Visitors and THB 136 Billion in Trade Value

Thailand achieved remarkable success of THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026, held from May 26–30 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. The event delivered valuable business experiences through a wide range of inspiring activities that sparked fresh ideas and new perspectives for business development. This year's edition was bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

Despite ongoing challenges and volatility in the global economy and international trade environment, the exhibition attracted an unprecedented number of trade visitors from more than 140 countries and territories. THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA once again reinforced its position as a trusted global food trade platform, successfully bringing together manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and business partners from across the international food and beverage industry.

New Records, Sustained Growth

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 achieved growth across every key indicator. This year, the exhibition welcomed 3,590 exhibiting companies occupying 6,710 booths from 56 countries and territories worldwide, comprising 1,385 Thai exhibitors and 2,205 international exhibitors. A total of 158,243 visitors from 148 countries and territories (including Thailand) attended the event, consisting of 94,685 trade visitors during the trade days and 63,558 visitors on the public retail day. Total trade value generated reached THB 136.54 billion. The top five purchasing markets at the event were Thailand, China, the United Arab Emirates, Andorra, and the United Kingdom. The five most sought-after product categories were Fine Food, Food Technology, Drinks, Fruits and Vegetables, and Sweets and Confectionery.

Image Credit: Thaifex Anuga





BIGGER: Every Hall Filled with Visitors

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 marked the first year the exhibition occupied the full exhibition space across Halls 1–12 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. This year, the event expanded into IMPACT Forum Hall 4, bringing the total exhibition area to 140,000 square meters. The exhibition was organized into nine product segments. Challenger Halls 1–3 featured Food Technology, Frozen Food, Seafood, Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Drinks, Rice, and Sweets and Confectionery. Halls 5–8 were dedicated to Fine Food products from Thai and international exhibitors. Hall 4 showcased a comprehensive range of food products designed to meet evolving consumer demands, including conventional food products, halal products, organic foods, health and wellness products, plant-based proteins, and innovative alternative foods for the future.

BETTER: Dynamic Business Activity Every Day

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 served as a dynamic platform connecting more than 94,000 Thai and international trade visitors seeking new suppliers and business opportunities. The exhibition brought together the latest food industry developments and innovations in one venue, enabling buyers to explore, compare, and evaluate products with ease while conducting business negotiations directly with exhibitors. Throughout the event, the exhibition floor was filled with energy, optimism, and opportunity, with business discussions taking place across every hall. The event also provided a valuable platform for building strategic partnerships and identifying potential collaborators, helping businesses strengthen their capabilities and create opportunities for future growth and success.

Image Credit: Thaifex Anuga



BOLDER: Packed with Valuable Experiences

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 delivered valuable knowledge and inspiration through a wide range of special activities and showcases:

Food Arcade showcased Thailand's potential as a future food producer through more than 70 innovative products in medical nutrition and personalized nutrition developed by Thai entrepreneurs.

showcased Thailand's potential as a future food producer through more than 70 innovative products in medical nutrition and personalized nutrition developed by Thai entrepreneurs. Halal Showcase featured high-quality halal food products certified by recognized domestic and international authorities, meeting the needs of the global halal market.

featured high-quality halal food products certified by recognized domestic and international authorities, meeting the needs of the global halal market. Thai Halal Pavilion highlighted the capabilities of entrepreneurs from Thailand's five southern border provinces while presenting innovative halal products with strong export potential.

highlighted the capabilities of entrepreneurs from Thailand's five southern border provinces while presenting innovative halal products with strong export potential. Thai SELECT Pavilion showcased products carrying the Thai SELECT mark, promoting the quality of Thai food and expanding opportunities in international markets.

showcased products carrying the Thai SELECT mark, promoting the quality of Thai food and expanding opportunities in international markets. Organic Showcase featured certified organic food products, reinforcing the importance of quality, safety, and sustainable consumption.

featured certified organic food products, reinforcing the importance of quality, safety, and sustainable consumption. New-to-Market Street brought together products launched within the past 12 months in a dedicated zone, making it easier for buyers to discover the latest market introductions.

brought together products launched within the past 12 months in a dedicated zone, making it easier for buyers to discover the latest market introductions. Taste the Future , launched for the first time this year, transformed innovative ingredients featured at the exhibition into food concepts and menu creations, demonstrating their commercial potential.

, launched for the first time this year, transformed innovative ingredients featured at the exhibition into food concepts and menu creations, demonstrating their commercial potential. THAIFEX–Anuga Trend Zone , developed in collaboration with Innova Market Insights, provided valuable insights into emerging trends and developments across the food and beverage industry.

, developed in collaboration with Innova Market Insights, provided valuable insights into emerging trends and developments across the food and beverage industry. THAIFEX–Anuga tasteInnovation Show showcased finalist and award-winning products, allowing buyers to discover the exhibition's most innovative products in one location.

showcased finalist and award-winning products, allowing buyers to discover the exhibition's most innovative products in one location. Future Food Experience+ delivered expert insights, strategic perspectives, and key trends shaping the future of the food industry through knowledge-sharing sessions with industry leaders.

delivered expert insights, strategic perspectives, and key trends shaping the future of the food industry through knowledge-sharing sessions with industry leaders. THAIFEX–Anuga Startup presented food innovations from emerging entrepreneurs and startups with strong growth potential.

presented food innovations from emerging entrepreneurs and startups with strong growth potential. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge provided an international culinary competition platform for professional chefs and rising culinary talent.

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA continues to provide a platform for discovering new products, innovations, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and business partners. From global industry leaders to local enterprises and emerging startups, the exhibition creates opportunities for businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and grow. As a result, both exhibitors and visitors gained significant value from their participation, contributing to high levels of satisfaction and successful business outcomes.

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