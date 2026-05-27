THAIFEX - Anuga Asia Opens in Bangkok

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM), have opened another edition of THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.

Returning under the theme “BIGGER - BETTER – BOLDER,” this year’s edition will welcome food buyers and importers from more than 130 countries worldwide. The event is expected to generate over THB 130 billion ($4 billion) in trade value, further reinforcing its role as a leading international food trade platform while supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a global food trading hub.

In the context of today’s rapidly evolving and increasingly complex global trade landscape, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA showcases the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs, driving the country’s exports and creating new business opportunities. Over the past three decades, the event has received support from exhibitors and buyers worldwide, while continuously evolving alongside the industry itself.

“The strength of the event lies in its position as a comprehensive food and beverage trade exhibition with a significant role in the Asian region, bringing together products, innovations and buyers from around the world in one place,” says Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion. “This creates opportunities for business negotiations, networking and long-term partnerships.”

This year, the exhibition will feature nearly 3,600 exhibitors across more than 6,700 booths from 56 countries and regions, representing businesses from key regions worldwide, including Asia, Europe, the United States, Latin America and Africa. The event is expected to attract more than 90,000 visitors from more than 130 countries.

Additionally, this year’s edition has expanded to IMPACT Forum Hall 4, bringing the total exhibition area to 140,000 square meters. The additional space accommodates a wider range of products and innovations across nine key sectors: Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, and Sweets & Confectionery. Each sector will feature diverse offerings, including products for general consumers, halal food, organic products, health food, specialized nutrition, future food and sustainable food innovations, among others.

In addition to food, beverages and food technology, visitors can explore activities and special showcases. One of the key highlights is the Thai fruit exhibition under the concept “THAILAND: The Land of Tropical Fruits,” which presents innovative ways of enjoying Thai fruits in both fresh and processed forms to meet the lifestyles of modern consumers. The showcase will also feature winners of the Agri-Export Star Pitching Challenge, presented by Suphajee Suthumpun, deputy prime minister and minister of commerce.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce aims to make the event an effective business matching platform, enabling SMEs, startups and large corporations to connect with importers, buyers and business partners from around the world. This year, more than 1,300 Thai companies will participate in the exhibition across over 3,500 booths.

“We aim to support Thai entrepreneurs at every level by providing opportunities to introduce their products and services to both domestic and international markets while connecting with high-potential importers and buyers,” says Kitsana Vachekrilas, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. “At the same time, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has a nationwide network of more than 250,000 business members, which will help strengthen meaningful business connections and further drive the growth of Thailand’s food industry. Today, Thailand’s food and beverage industry is internationally recognized, with the country currently ranked as the world’s 15th largest food exporter. However, our goal is to elevate Thailand into one of the world’s top 10 food-exporting countries in the future, in line with the ‘Thai Kitchen to the World’ policy.”

Among the key highlights is Future Food Experience+, focusing on areas such as supply chain sustainability, AI-driven food production and new retail formats. The Startup Showcase gives buyers early access to brands before wider distribution, while the tasteInnovation Show presents the finalists and winners of the exhibition’s most innovative products. Alongside this, the Trend Zone, developed with Innova Market Insights, provides additional context on the trends shaping product development and buying behavior across the industry.

The event will also feature the Alternative Protein Taste and Flavour Challenge and the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge, allowing buyers to experience how products perform in real-world culinary applications. New special highlights introduced this year include Taste the Future, where innovative ingredients from across the exhibition are transformed into curated tasting menus, and New-to-Market Street, featuring products launched within the past 12 months.

This year’s edition will welcome new exhibitors from countries including Armenia, Finland, Georgia, Lebanon and Mongolia, while Argentina, Belgium, Chile (Seafood sector), Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Uzbekistan will expand their presence through national pavilions. More than 50% of buyers participating in the Hosted Buyers Programme will also be first-time attendees this year, including confirmed buyers such as NTUC FairPrice, City Mart Holding, Korea Seven and Big C.