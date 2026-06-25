Nara Organics Infant Formula Connected to Three Infant Botulism Infant Illnesses

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with the California Department of Public Health’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program (IBTPP) and state and local partners, are investigating three infant botulism illnesses in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The IBTPP reported three toxin type A infections among infants who had consumed Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula. Illness onset occurred in April and May. All three cases included in this outbreak consumed Nara Organics-brand powdered infant formula. No deaths have been reported.