The Value of Speed in Track-and-Trace Environmental Monitoring Programs
Food safety depends not just on what manufacturers know, but on how quickly they act. Fast action keeps products, supply chains and consumers safe. The gaps between detection, trace, and action are where food safety programs either succeed or fail.
Production environments are complex. Ingredients move through multiple processing stages, equipment and sites before becoming a finished product. The finished product then enters a supply chain spanning distribution centers, transportation and retail environments, often across multiple regions. At each handoff, product integrity depends on the strength of the environmental monitoring program.
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