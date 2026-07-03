New Plant Products

Blending/Mixing

ROSS Introduces VM-80 VersaMix

Ross VM-80 VersaMix
ROSS
July 3, 2026

The ROSS Model VM-80 VersaMix combines a three-wing anchor agitator and high-speed disperser for mixing, blending, dispersing, heating, cooling and vacuum processing of liquids, slurries, gels, creams and pastes. 

The VersaMix has an 80-gallon working capacity with an 86-gallon full holding capacity. The vessel is fabricated with Type 316L stainless steel product-contact surfaces with <25 Ra finish, passivated and electropolished for sanitary operation and simplified cleaning. Designed for operation up to 29.5”Hg vacuum and 50 psig internal pressure, this multi-agitator system features dry running non-contact dual gas seals and a Type 304 stainless steel heating/cooling jacket rated for 50 psig at 300°F. The mix vessel and jacket are ASME code stamped, board registered and include CRN registration in Canada. The 2-inch sanitary radial diaphragm bottom discharge valve meets the stringent requirements of bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and other aseptic applications. 

The mixer features a three-wing anchor agitator powered by a 5 HP explosion-proof motor operating from 25 to 52 rpm. A skim breaker wing supplied beneath the anchor hub eliminates any dead zone, promoting material movement all throughout the mixing and discharge cycles. Complementing the anchor agitator is a high-speed disperser driven by a 15 HP explosion-proof motor. Equipped with a 9-inch Type 316 stainless steel sawtooth blade, the disperser operates at speeds up to 2,016 RPM, generating tip speeds up to 4,750 feet per minute. Seal gas purge systems and debris wells are provided for the air/nitrogen-purged double mechanical seals.

The cover includes multiple tri-clamp nozzles, as well as an RTD temperature probe extending into the vessel to provide continuous temperature monitoring.

KEYWORDS: mixers

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