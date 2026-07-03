ROSS Introduces VM-80 VersaMix

The ROSS Model VM-80 VersaMix combines a three-wing anchor agitator and high-speed disperser for mixing, blending, dispersing, heating, cooling and vacuum processing of liquids, slurries, gels, creams and pastes.

The VersaMix has an 80-gallon working capacity with an 86-gallon full holding capacity. The vessel is fabricated with Type 316L stainless steel product-contact surfaces with <25 Ra finish, passivated and electropolished for sanitary operation and simplified cleaning. Designed for operation up to 29.5”Hg vacuum and 50 psig internal pressure, this multi-agitator system features dry running non-contact dual gas seals and a Type 304 stainless steel heating/cooling jacket rated for 50 psig at 300°F. The mix vessel and jacket are ASME code stamped, board registered and include CRN registration in Canada. The 2-inch sanitary radial diaphragm bottom discharge valve meets the stringent requirements of bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and other aseptic applications.