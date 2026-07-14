Sustainability
Mitigating Brand Risk with Assured Product Destruction
Food waste continues to pile high at an alarming rate, with the 2026 ReFed Report estimating 24% of all landfilled material is food. What food and beverage manufacturers may not realize is the risk of branded unsellable, recalled or unsold food and beverage products sitting on top of the pile.
While many food and beverage manufacturers are adopting zero waste-to-landfill strategies, products can still end up in landfills or as litter due to unauthorized sales, mishandling or diversion along the chain of custody. This is more than an operational concern — it’s a matter of brand protection.
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