Middleby Completes Spinoff of Food Processing Business

The Middleby Corporation has completed the previously announced spinoff of its food processing business, now operating as Midera Food Processing, Inc.

Midera has a portfolio of more than 30 brands, a global equipment and systems installed base of more than 100,000 units, and a track record of delivering results through multiple economic cycles. Midera’s technological capabilities underpin the production of many of the world’s most widely consumed food categories – protein, bakery and snack – and its expertise is directly aligned with the structural forces driving global food production.