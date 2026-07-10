Supplier News
Middleby Completes Spinoff of Food Processing Business
The Middleby Corporation has completed the previously announced spinoff of its food processing business, now operating as Midera Food Processing, Inc.
Midera has a portfolio of more than 30 brands, a global equipment and systems installed base of more than 100,000 units, and a track record of delivering results through multiple economic cycles. Midera’s technological capabilities underpin the production of many of the world’s most widely consumed food categories – protein, bakery and snack – and its expertise is directly aligned with the structural forces driving global food production.
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