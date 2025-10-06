How to Maximize the Life of Your Food Processing Equipment

Investing in new equipment can be difficult for many businesses. With the cost sensitivity in food processing and tightening margins, staying competitive can be challenging. To be justified, equipment upgrades need to significantly reduce the operating cost per unit, increase throughput or enable entry into higher-margin products. In current market conditions, many processors can’t justify purchasing new equipment, even with a two-year payback period.

When new equipment isn't in the budget, learning how to extend the life of what's already in place and optimizing it to run at its baseline, even years after installation, can help processors stretch their investment.

As machinery ages, what are the options for keeping it running smoothly and extending its lifespan? There are specific best practices that can help food processors extend the life of their machinery.

Decision-makers know that proper maintenance can significantly extend the lifespan of machinery. Regular inspections, timely repairs and part replacements can add years to a piece of equipment’s service life, preventing the premature need for machine failure and costly replacements.

Machine failure can lead to expensive, unexpected downtime, and delays in the parts supply chain can increase the risk of extended downtime. By having a high-level strategic plan for maintenance, decision-makers can proactively minimize unplanned machine stoppages. A proactive approach to maintenance ensures continuous operation and contributes to the machinery’s overall longevity.





Machine Maintenance Best Practices

• Ensure the O&M team collects cross-functional input from operators, maintenance checks and management to best prioritize objectives based on operational needs. Develop a comprehensive, high-level view of all processes, machines and the associated routine maintenance tasks.

• Based on the high-level maintenance view, identify parts that frequently wear and need replacement. Some examples would be standard parts such as belts, links, springs, gaskets and bushings.

• Identify additional components, such as drive motors, impellers or pumps, that are critical to operation. Rate the list by ABC criticality:

A parts = critical line-stoppers (motors, belts, sealing jaws), always stock

B parts = medium impact, 1-3 days lead time, stock minimal safety level

C parts = long lead times for replacement, keep at least one in inventory

• Tailor maintenance based on the type of equipment and prioritize maintenance tasks based on operational need, expected downtimes and operational risk. Different types of machinery require different types of maintenance; look at each system’s design, age and usage.

• Evaluate predictive maintenance solutions. Predictive maintenance alerts you to machine changes or trends that indicate a need for parts replacement to keep machinery in good working condition.

• Schedule regular, thorough inspections, including checking each machine for damage, wear and tear. Ensure proper part alignment and monitor the operational functionality of belts, pulleys, motors and other critical components to ensure their optimal performance. Replace parts based on the manufacturer’s recommendations and confirm optimal safety component operation.

• Follow preventative maintenance schedules; keeping up with suggested equipment maintenance will help it last longer. Ensure that you document each inspection thoroughly and keep detailed maintenance logs of work completed based on inspection results.

• Lubricate and/or replace worn-out parts. Lubricate moving components in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommended schedule; consider biannual deep lubrication.

• Prioritize staff training and improvement. Focus on basic safety and maintenance protocols with the key goals of boosting performance and preventing accidents.

• Consider getting outside support for major repairs and overhauls – look for a specialist. Outside support may be prudent for full motor/drivetrain rebuilds, complete belt/chain replacements, electrical or sensor diagnostic checks, and comprehensive machine health assessments.

• Buy extended warranties and service at the time of purchase. Equipment sellers offer extended warranties and service agreements at the time of the sale. Consider this option if you intend to keep the equipment for the long haul.





When Should Processors Assess New Equipment?

A comprehensive maintenance plan can vastly extend the lifetime of equipment, but there will always be a need to replace equipment eventually. Every type of equipment has a different expected lifetime, and it’s possible to extend that expectation with proper maintenance. Before completely replacing equipment, the first step is to investigate the potential for modifications or upgrades that can bring old equipment up to the needed levels of production, safety and hygiene.

Equipment needs to be evaluated periodically to ensure it meets all production standards for your operation. When equipment is so outdated that it can’t be effectively or affordably upgraded, decision-makers should consider replacing it.

Beyond meeting safety, hygiene and production throughput requirements, the introduction of new processing steps or products into the production mix may also necessitate the acquisition of entirely new equipment. The project evaluation must include the costs of current inefficiencies, downtime and maintenance compared to the costs of installing new equipment, along with their expected operational limitations and associated costs.

In today’s competitive food processing environment, extending the life of existing equipment is often the most practical path forward. By combining proactive maintenance strategies, well-managed spare-parts inventories, predictive monitoring and thorough staff training, processors can maximize uptime and reduce the risk of costly breakdowns.

At the same time, regular evaluations ensure equipment continues to meet production, safety and hygiene requirements, while identifying when upgrades or replacements become unavoidable. Ultimately, striking the right balance between disciplined maintenance and timely reinvestment enables processors to protect their margins, minimize operational risk, and maintain long-term competitiveness in a challenging market.