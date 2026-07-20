Cell-Cultured/3D Printed
When Food Meets Fermentation: Engineering the Next Revolution in Protein Production
The conversation around alternative proteins has focused on scientific breakthroughs: from engineered microbes to precision fermentation and cultivated meat.
The next phase of growth is shifting from science to scale — infrastructure is required to produce these products with the precision and consistency required of these systems.
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