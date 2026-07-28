Case Study
How Coconut Cult Keeps Culture Alive through Automation
When Coconut Cult co-founder Noah Simon-Waddell began struggling with severe inflammatory gut issues, conventional treatments failed him. He cycled through medication after medication, a collapsed lung and bouts with depression before finding the right solution.
“Noah got really, really sick,” says Justin Oleesky, Coconut Cult’s chief operating officer. “Ultimately, he did a deep dive into gut health and concluded that food is medicine.”
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!