How PEZ's Labeling System Keeps Operations Running

Behind PEZ, known for its collectible dispensers and playful candy, is a fast-paced manufacturing operation where precision and reliability are critical, says coding and marking equipment supplier Leibinger.

At PEZ 's U.S. facility in Orange, Connecticut, more than 1.5 million tablets are produced every hour, with packaging lines reaching speeds of 350 rolls per minute. The plant includes both traversing and linear lines, all operating in a sugar-dusted environment where fine particles hang in the air — conditions that can be tough on coding equipment over time.

Looking to reduce downtime caused by cleaning, maintenance and startup, as well as improve print consistency across its lines, PEZ turned to Leibinger for a more reliable solution.

Unlike traditional CIJ printers that often require daily cleaning or suffer from clogging, Leibinger systems are designed to stay ready, the company notes. A fully automatic nozzle sealing system keeps the nozzle airtight during downtime, while continuous ink circulation throughout the system reportedly prevents clogs and maintains stable viscosity. Together, these features allow for clean, reliable startups — even after extended production pauses, Leibinger adds. With programmable auto-start, the printers are up and running before the first operator walks in the door.

According to the company:

The Leibinger system also brings added simplicity to daily operations.

With VNC (Virtual Network Connectivity), operators can monitor and adjust printers remotely, minimizing interruptions on the floor.

A single ink formulation is used across all coding processes, streamlining both consumables management and handling.

The automatic nozzle seal also ensures that no solvent evaporates during print pauses, significantly reducing consumption.

“It’s more in the background. It’s no longer in the forefront — and that’s exactly what I want from a printer," says Tony Cangiano,PEz's maintenance manager.