New Plant Products
Linear servo motors
December 17, 2019
Yaskawa America Inc. - www.yaskawa.com
Sigma Trac II series combines the company’s SGLF2 series linear motor with linear bearings, high-resolution absolute optical scale, cable management and optional bellows to create a turnkey linear stage. System designers and automation end users can design smaller, faster, more accurate linear motion systems with features that include peak force output up to 540 N, speeds up to 5 m/s, stroke lengths up to 1340 mm, and optional bellows and X-Y adapter kit (pictured).