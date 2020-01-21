AC Stepper Drives and Motors

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
SureStep high bus voltage AC drives and high-torque MTRAC motors have been added to the company’s stepping system motion control product offering. The drive is powered from 90 to 240 VAC and is intended for use with step motors designed to handle a high bus voltage of 340 VDC.