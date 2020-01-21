New Products
New Plant Products

AC Stepper Drives and Motors

January 21, 2020
AutomationDirect - www.automationdirect.com

SureStep high bus voltage AC drives and high-torque MTRAC motors have been added to the company’s stepping system motion control product offering. The drive is powered from 90 to 240 VAC and is intended for use with step motors designed to handle a high bus voltage of 340 VDC.

