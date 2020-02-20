New Products
Ross Model DPM/DS-4S double planetary mixer

double planetary mixer
February 20, 2020
Charles Ross & Son Co.

Sanitary 4-gallon Model DPM/DS-4S has interior and exterior type 316 stainless steel surfaces with a 150-grit (#4) finish and is electropolished. Its jacketed mixing vessel and high-viscosity blades are suitable for producing thick gels, pastes, putties and other semi-solids under precise temperatures. The 100% sealed gearbox and stirrer shafts ensure cleanability and eliminate cross-contamination between batches. System is scalable through 1,000-gallon production models.

