March 19, 2020
KEYWORDS conveying / lifts
No Comments

Harrington Hoists Inc. - www.harringtonhoists.com

Two new capacities in the company’s RY electric wire rope hoist line have been released—7.5 ton and 10 ton. Designed for safety, reliability and performance, these ultra-low headroom trolley hoists have an H4 duty rating for high demand applications and standard configurations are certified and listed to UL 1340 “Standard for Hoists” and CSA 22.2 No. 33.

