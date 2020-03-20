Form fill seal machine from Matrix Packaging Machinery

Matrix Packaging Machinery, a ProMach brand - www.matrixpm.com

Morpheus XL is a vertical form fill seal machine for the IQF industry. It uses a continuous-motion, high-speed jaw system that cuts the film and provides just enough dwell time for the three bag seams to properly seal. IQF, snack, fresh cut and cheese applications typically require a longer seal time in the manufacturing of its packaging, which is why the company says this machine is engineered to perform well in these industries.