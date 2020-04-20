FrontCom Vario Industrial Ethernet

Weidmüller - www.weidmuller.com

FrontCom Vario integrates multiple functions in a single frame. Housing is impact resistant and designed to protection class IP 65, NEMA 12 & NEMA 4X. The unit offers a portfolio of more than 5,000 combinations that supply tailored possibilities and takes account of the multitude of standards for communication interfaces in different designs, such as RJ45, USB, D-Sub (9 and 25 pole) HDMI, and HD15/VGA signal inserts.