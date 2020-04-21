Coronavirus CoverageProcessing

Pest control during the COVID-19 pandemic

April 21, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unusual circumstances not just for people, but for pests as well. With businesses closing and foot traffic dwindling, pests are looking for new sources of food, and food and beverage plants are a natural target. Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Casey Laughman and National Pest Management Association entomologist Dr. Mike Bentley discuss how processors can adapt their pest control strategies to fight new behaviors.

