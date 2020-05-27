Duravant names Louis Vintro Chief Technology Officer

Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has announced the appointment of Louis Vintro, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

”We are very pleased to have Louis at the helm of our technology department,”said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “His vast experience in engineering and product development ensure he will be an impactful leader of Duravant’s IIoT solutions and critical equipment technologies, as well as NPD and beyond.”

Vintro brings more than 25 years of experience in technology development and innovation in capital equipment. At Key Technology, Vintro served as Co-President as well as Senior Vice President of New Products & Business Development and was responsible for the development of Key’s new VERYX sorting platform. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor Division of ESI, Inc., a manufacturer of laser-based wafer fabrication equipment, where he expanded the business through a European technology acquisition and by establishing a Korean product-development partnership. Prior to ESI, Vintro served as Senior Director of Technical Programs for KLA – Tencor Corporation, a leading manufacturer of laser-based particle inspection equipment in the semiconductor industry, where he was responsible for program management and market introduction of new products.

“The Duravant family of operating companies has a strong position as the market leader of manufactured equipment in food processing, packaging and material handling,” said Dr. Vintro. “I look forward to working with the team to promote innovation, collaborate on critical technologies and help strengthen partnerships in order to better serve Duravant’s global customers and partners in these segments.”

Vintro holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from the The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a PhD in physics from Stanford University.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.