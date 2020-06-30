New Products
Custom bulk bag discharging system

June 30, 2020
Patented system is designed for discharging various food ingredients into existing processes. Unit features sanitary stainless steel product contact surfaces with continuous welds, ground smooth, for accelerated contact surface sanitization and inspection. It has an electric chain hoist and Spider-Lift bag lifting frame and Flo-Master bulk bag massaging system to promote material flow, and Flo-Lock gate provides for partial bag discharge. Unit includes Seal-Master round bag spout access chamber and Sure-Seal pneumatic bag spout clamping system for dust-tight discharge.

