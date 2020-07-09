NIST-traceable temperature sensors

Sensaphone - www.sensaphone.com

Certified sensors for refrigerators and freezers are suitable for facilities that need to have an audit trail proving their products and inventory are continually stored at specific temperatures. They are suitable for food manufacturing, processing and storage facilities; research and testing laboratories; and food service and retail businesses. The 2.8K weatherproof temperature sensor measures temperature from -20° to 176°F (-28° to 80°C).