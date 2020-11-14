Company: Well Care Brands

Website: www.purcarehealth.com

Design Snapshot: Design Snapshot: PürCare Oral Mist utilizes a pre-measured sublingual aerosol that delivers the benefits of full-spectrum CBD through nano-sized particles. PürCare Oral Mist provides users with consistent, accurate dosing and the full effects of the cannabinoids in approximately five minutes. Due to the combination of nano-sized particles and aerosol sublingual delivery, substantially more product is absorbed into the bloodstream.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of providing CBD users with a more-accurate and effective method of dosing—ultimately, allowing our customers the peace of mind to know relief is just minutes away,” says Greg Zenko, founder and CEO, Well Care Brands. “This system is miles ahead of the old tincture technology, which typically gets swallowed, and therefore can take up to five times more product to provide the same results.”