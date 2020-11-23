This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The company has added Microban product protection to its pallets to resist the growth of product-damaging microbes. The antimicrobial technology will be built into the pallets for an added level of product protection against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew for its plastic pallet customers.
