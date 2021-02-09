This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Available in three sizes, 10 in., 14 in. and 18-in. dia., VSHC units are designed for high volume air movement, providing effective dust control that meets ATEX Certified and explosion proof standards for any powder having a minimum ignition energy of greater than 1 mJ. A range of hose size options and custom designed hoods or pickup tools are available.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.