Volkmann USA - www.volkmannusa.com

Available in three sizes, 10 in., 14 in. and 18-in. dia., VSHC units are designed for high volume air movement, providing effective dust control that meets ATEX Certified and explosion proof standards for any powder having a minimum ignition energy of greater than 1 mJ. A range of hose size options and custom designed hoods or pickup tools are available.