Jan. 1, 2024, will be the uniform compliance date for final food labeling regulations that are issued in calendar years 2021 and 2022, according to the FDA. The agency says this action does not change existing requirements for compliance dates contained in final rules published before Jan. 1, 2021.

The FDA periodically announces uniform compliance dates for new food labeling requirements to minimize the economic impact on the food industry of having to respond separately to each labeling change. The FDA generally encourages the industry to comply with new labeling regulations as quickly as feasible. However, all food products subject to the Jan. 1, 2024, uniform compliance date must comply with the appropriate labeling regulations when initially introduced into interstate commerce on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

For some food labeling regulations, the agency will set a compliance date that differs from the uniform compliance date if special circumstances justify a different compliance date. The specific compliance date is published when a final regulation is issued.

The establishment of a uniform compliance date does not in itself lead to costs or benefits. FDA will assess the costs and benefits of the uniform compliance date in the regulatory impact analyses of the labeling rules that take effect at that date.

The Regulatory Flexibility Act requires the agency to analyze regulatory options that would minimize any significant impact of a rule on small entities. Because the final rule does not impose compliance costs on small entities, the agency certifies that the final rule will not have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small entities.

