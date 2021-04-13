The redesigned KCM-III control module for the company’s feeders is visualized on a 5-inch LCD screen in a stainless steel housing. Its new interface includes context-sensitive help, stainless steel enclosure and built-in Ethernet capability with optional Wi-Fi. It is ready for Internet 4.0 functions such as predictive maintenance, electronic service options, overall equipment effectiveness, outlier detection, machine optimization and more. The controller combines the motor drive and control modules of a feeder and its ancillary components into one component and is generally mounted directly at the feeder, pre-wired and pre-tested at the factory.

