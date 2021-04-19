Atlantium - www.atlantium.com

UV disinfection is an environmentally sustainable, non-chemical and safe method to treat contaminated water sources. The company’s technology is designed to ensure global water safety. Using hydraulic and fiber optic principles, water passes through the unit where UV light penetrates the cell membrane of bacteria, viruses and other contaminants, and inactivates cells by damaging their repair mechanism, making water safe to drink and use, free of viruses and chemicals.