The addition of load cell technology in C-Series checkweighing systems are setting new standards for speed and precision that allows industry-leading throughputs. FlashCell™ load cells weigh food products at speeds of up to 800 ppm, with precision better than required by Measuring Instrument Directive (MID). There are three different load cell types in the FlashCell portfolio so food manufacturers can select the appropriate load cell for their products, weighing a complete product range up to 10 kg. Users of the C-Series checkweighers can now process products more quickly and reduce product giveaway through greater weighing precision. Manufacturers will also benefit from smaller checkweighing system footprints to fit within limited factory floor space.
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection - www.mt.com/pi-precision-weighing