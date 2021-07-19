E2G industrial pressure transducer is available in three additional variations for use in hazardous locations. Each is equipped with accurate and reliable sensing technology, yielding pressure ranges from vacuum to 20,000 psi as well as absolute ranges up to 500 psi. Models E2F (explosion proof), the E2S (intrinsically safe) and the E2X (explosion proof /intrinsically safe) carry FM, ATEX and IECEx approvals as well as an IP66 or 67, NEMA 4X rated enclosure to protect against water and humidity. For added safety, offset and span adjustments are incorporated within the housing and can be externally adjusted with a magnet.
Ashcroft Inc. - www.ashcroft.com