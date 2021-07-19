Senneca Holdings / Chase Doors‘ ColdGuard, has partnered with Hörmann High Performance Doors as an authorized provider, offering cold storage and high-speed roll-up doors. Hörmann’s ChillFast door, for example, is suitable for applications up to 13'0"wide X 18'0" high. It is designed with an insulated panel and durable components. With an opening speed of up to 108”per second, this door is fast, durable and completely reliable. It offers high-speed operation to reduce cooling costs; insulated reinforced vinyl curtain to ensure cold temperatures; a soft bottom with safety edge that releases upon impact and automatically resets, heated aluminum guide tracks with integrated photo eyes, wear strips and fabric loop seals; and more. The partnership provides alternate Cold Storage barrier solutions geared toward material handling door and dock applications in the US, Canada and some international markets.
Hormann High Performance Doors - https://www.hormann.us/