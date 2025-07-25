Divert, Inc. and United States Cold Storage to Turn Food into Renewable Energy

Divert, Inc. recently started collaborating with United States Cold Storage (USCS). The companies are partnering on a recycling program that processes food and beverage products that can’t be sold or donated into renewable energy and soil amendment.

“This collaboration represents a meaningful step in advancing our sustainability objectives by reducing environmental impact, strengthening compliance and driving greater efficiencies across our operations,” says Sara Cook, sustainable development manager at United States Cold Storage. “We are proud to collaborate with Divert, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, and we look forward to building a longstanding relationship.”

As a part of this program, unsold and non-donatable food and beverage products from USCS’s California locations are brought to Divert’s Integrated Diversion and Energy Facility in Turlock, Calif. The facility leverages Divert’s depackaging and anaerobic digestion solutions to process the material into carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendments. In doing so, the process prevents the material from going to landfill, where it would emit greenhouse gases.

“Creating reliable and flexible diversion pathways to support our customers across the food value chain represents a massive opportunity to drive environmental and operational impact,” says Andrew Johnston, VP and GM of industrials at Divert. “Our collaboration with USCS demonstrates how the cold storage industry can turn a challenge into a value-generating solution — meeting compliance requirements, reducing emissions, and unlocking positive ESG and business outcomes.”

Divert’s solutions will help USCS make better-informed resource management decisions across its operations. In addition, the program supports compliance with California’s Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383), which mandates redirecting organic waste from landfills and encourages the use of anaerobic digestion to create renewable energy.

Divert works with food and beverage manufacturers, warehouses, distributors, logistics providers and other commercial operators across the U.S.