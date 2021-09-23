PepsiCo has introduced pep+ (pep Positive), a strategic end-to-end transformation with sustainability at the center of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. The new initiative will guide how the food and beverage giant will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way, to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.



"pep+ is the future of our company – a fundamental transformation of what we do and how we do it to create growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the center. It reflects a new business reality, where consumers are becoming more interested in the future of the planet and society," said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO. "pep+ will change our brands and how they win in the market. For example, imagine Lay's will start with a potato grown sustainably on a regenerative field, and then be cooked and delivered from a Net-Zero and Net Water Positive supply chain, sold in a bio-compostable bag, with the lowest sodium levels in the market. That's a positive choice. That's the best tasting, #1 potato chip of the future. That's how pep+ will be better for people, for the planet, and for our business. Now, imagine the scale and impact when applied to all 23 of our billion-dollar brands."

pep+ drives action and progress across three key pillars, bringing together a number of industry-leading 2030 goals under a comprehensive framework:

1. Positive Agriculture: PepsiCo is working to spread regenerative practices to restore the Earth across land equal to the company's entire agricultural footprint (approximately 7 million acres), sustainably source key crops and ingredients, and improve the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain.



2. Positive Value Chain: PepsiCo will help build a circular and inclusive value chain through actions to:

Achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2040



Become Net Water Positive by 2030



Introduce more sustainable packaging into the value chain

PepsiCo announced new goals to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50% across its global food & beverage portfolio by 20301, using 50% recycled content in its plastic packaging and scaling the SodaStream business globally, an innovative platform that almost entirely eliminates the need for beverage packaging, among other levers.

The company will progress its more than $570 million diversity, equity and inclusion journey; and just introduced a new global workforce volunteering program, One Smile at a Time, to encourage, support and empower each one of its 291,000 employees to make positive impacts in their local communities.

3. Positive Choices: PepsiCo continues to evolve its portfolio of food & beverage products so that they are better for the planet and people, including by:

Incorporating more diverse ingredients in both new and existing food products that are better for the planet and/or deliver nutritional benefits, prioritizing chickpeas, plant-based proteins and whole grains;



Expanding its position in the nuts & seeds category, where PepsiCo is already the global branded leader, including leadership positions in Mexico, China and several Western European markets;



Accelerating its reduction of added sugars and sodium through the use of science-based targets across its portfolio and cooking its food offerings with healthier oils; and



Continuing to scale new business models that require little or no single-use packaging, including its global SodaStream business – an icon of a Positive Choice and the largest sparkling water brand in the world by volume.

The company's brands across its food & beverage portfolio are accelerating efforts to realize PepsiCo's sustainable packaging vision and leveraging their influence to educate consumers on recycling and the planetary impacts of their choices.

To learn more about the pep+ agenda, please visit www.pepsico.com/pepsicopositive.