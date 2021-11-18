The GS1 US Board of Governors elected Julia M. Landry—vice president, commercial operations at The J.M. Smucker Company—to join the Board.

Landry joins an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1’s U.S. strategy in support of members’ adoption and use of GS1 Standards for e-commerce, supply chain visibility and product traceability.

“Julia’s leadership using data to help improve both internal and externally facing business processes will be very valuable as we collaborate with industry to better meet the needs of today’s consumers,” says Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 U.S. “As supply chain challenges persist worldwide, her vision will help GS1 U.S. address our members’ most pressing issues during a time of constant disruption.”

With more than 25 years of CPG experience across operations, supply chain management, project management, purchasing and innovation, Landry oversees the systems/tools, data, processes and capability building for marketing and sales, enabling The J.M. Smucker Company to execute and deliver business results. Prior to joining The J.M. Smucker Company, Landry served in several roles across product supply at Procter & Gamble. Landry received her bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. She is a Cornell alumni admissions ambassador and a passionate supporter of women in STEM.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations, including: Amazon; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Google Store; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/bog. For more information, visit https://www.gs1us.org