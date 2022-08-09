Idahoan Foods announced new Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes—the first new product launch for Idahoan since 2019 due to a focus on supplying consumers with core products and meeting demand as at-home cooking increased during the pandemic. Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes feature the same texture and quick prep time with an extra layer of flavor from the infusion of real chicken broth and herbs. The new offering joins the lineup of Flavored Mashed Potatoes, available in 16 varieties.

"We're thrilled to introduce Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes to homes across the country hungry for high-quality, delicious products that simplify mealtime," says Ryan Ellis, VP of marketing at Idahoan Foods. "With chicken broth being a popular ingredient in mashed potatoes, expanding the Idahoan line with a Chicken Broth variety was a natural opportunity as we focus on innovation in ways that allow Idahoan to be a part of mealtime across the country."

Mashed potato fans can find Idahoan Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes beginning in August 2022 at Kroger locations nationwide and online.



