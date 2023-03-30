Hidden Valley Ranch announced the launch of the new Pickle Flavored Hidden Valley Ranch. Available at Walmart stores nationwide, the new flavor combines Hidden Valley Ranch with "a new, tangy twist."

The company says that the desire for pickle-flavored products continues to grow rapidly, with the number of pickle-related offerings up 67% from 2019 to 20221. Using this data and other insights, Hidden Valley Ranch says it saw an opportunity to introduce a new flavor combination "consumers will be sure to crave."

"The flavors of ranch and pickle pair extraordinarily well," says C.C. Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "The tangy, dill-pickly flavor is the perfect complement to the creamy, savory flavor profile of Hidden Valley Ranch."

Hidden Valley Pickle Flavored Ranch was inspired by Katelynne Hinckley, associate merchant, ketchup and dipping, at Walmart. "As a buyer, I'm always on the lookout for new dipping concepts, and after seeing pickle start to emerge as a flavor within snacking, I noticed a social media trend that combined a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch with a jar of pickles," Hinckley says. "As a leader in the category known for pushing boundaries when it comes to flavor profiles, Hidden Valley Ranch was the perfect partner for a highly credible and exclusive flavor innovation."

Hidden Valley Ranch Pickle Flavored Ranch is available in a 20-oz., inverted, easy-squeeze bottle sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.88.



