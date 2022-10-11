Eggo announced the release of Eggo Nog, an eggnog liqueur made in partnership with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. out of Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. The company says that it can be paired with Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles "to help keep you feeling cozy (and perhaps slightly toasted) all winter long."

"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," says Greg Eidam, Sugarlands master distiller. "We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long."

Eggo Nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.



