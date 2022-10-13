Redefine Meat has unveiled five new New-Meat products. These include two new premium cuts, Redefine Tenderloin and Redefine Striploin, as well as "pulled" meat featuring Pulled Beef, Pulled Lamb and Pulled Pork. The new products are now available for the food service segment in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Austria and Israel.

Using Redefine Meat's additive manufacturing technology, these cuts are designed to accurately deliver the texture and characteristics of a beef steak. Created with chefs, Redefine Meat's new Pulled Meat range is intended to open up a new plant-based category in food services, fulfilling a reportedly unaddressed market need from chefs for high-quality pulled meats.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, says: "We're extremely excited to introduce our most advanced products to date, marking a historic year for Redefine Meat with thirteen New-Meat products introduced in five different countries and rapidly growing. Leveraging our unique position of working intimately with the highest caliber of chefs in several countries has enabled us to understand the precise needs of those who know meat best and develop high-quality products that address the specific demands of each market. By setting new benchmarks in product quality, we're the only company driving the widespread proliferation of New-Meat products—creating entirely new market categories within food services. This hugely untapped market opportunity is why we believe we're uniquely positioned to be the world's biggest meat company in the future."



