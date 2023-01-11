Tyson Foods has expanded its workforce projections for its Caseyville Prepared Foods facility, creating approximately 400 new team member positions to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items. The company states that this boost in facility team members is a result of the $180 million expansion currently in development. Seven state-of-the-art production lines and 270,000 sq ft will be added to the existing Caseyville facility to increase automated warehousing and robotics.

“Since our facility’s operations began in 2005, Tyson Foods has become a pillar of our community, contributing to our city’s economic growth and giving back to the residents of Caseyville through community outreach,” says Christopher Rogers, the Tyson Foods Caseyville plant manager. “This expansion will allow us to welcome hundreds of new team members to Tyson Foods, while being better equipped to serve the community we call home.”

The facility expansion officially broke ground in August 2022 and is expected to be complete in late 2024.

The Caseyville facility plans to hire for positions across the maintenance, Food Safety Quality Assurance (FSQA), warehousing, production and management departments. About 250 of these team members are expected to start work across four new production lines by September 2023, while 150 are expected to begin work across three new production lines by the project’s completion.

The Caseyville facility currently employs more than 300 team members and paid more than $16 million in wages during its 2021 fiscal year. The expansion project is expected to bring the total team member count to 750 by September of 2024.



