Farm Rich has added three cheesy snacks to its snack lineup: the brand's first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, Toasted Ravioli and Pizza Crunchers. The new products are available in the freezer sections of grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart and Kroger.

Farm Rich's Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks are a cheese alternative snack. The product is made with plant-based cheese in breading and comes with a side of marinara sauce. Each serving has 4g of protein and 5% fiber.

New Farm Rich Pizza Crunchers are made with 100% real mozzarella cheese, a layer of marinara sauce and wrapped in breading. Pizza Crunchers come in an 18-oz. with 12g of protein per serving.

Farm Rich’s Roasted Ravioli is raviolis stuffed with a four-cheese blend that includes ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and asiago. The pillows are covered in a toasted Italian coating and served alongside a marinara dipping sauce. Each serving of ravioli has 6g of protein and comes in a 16-oz. carton with 4-oz. marinara side.