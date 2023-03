Good Good has introduce vegan lemon curd that has 77% fewer calories, 55% fewer carbs, and 100% less sugar than traditional lemon curd.

Lemon curd is a topping or spread often used in desserts such as lemon bars, cakes and crepes. It is typically made with ingredients like eggs and butter. Vegan Lemon Curd is an option for those practicing keto and vegan lifestyles and individuals who must monitor their sugar intake.