SternLife will introduce Deluxe bars and powder supplements for improved gut health post-50 at Vitafoods in Geneva (stand I191) May 9 to 11 and from May 23 to 24 at PLMA (stand 5.B27) in Amsterdam. The formulations and ingredients provide flexible private label product concepts. The powder concept for the intestinal wellbeing of healthy agers and vegan Grand Deluxe Protein Bars with extra cream filling will be on display.

"Gut Comfort", a powder supplement concept for intestinal health in later life, targets the needs of the 50-plus market. Older people, in particular, are often affected by digestive problems, as intestinal activity changes with increasing age. The composition of the intestinal flora plays a role as an intestinal mucosa. Studies have shown that the superfood yellow kiwi has a positive effect on the intestines.

The powder, available in three flavors, can be used in shakes, yogurt, muesli and water. It helps reduce inflammation in the intestine and has a positive influence on the microbiome, including lactic acid and bifidobacteria. A healthy intestinal environment is further strengthened with a balanced nutrient complex of biotin, niacin, riboflavin and vitamin A to ensure the maintenance of the mucous membranes. It also contains soluble dietary fibers, which have a prebiotic effect.

“Grand Deluxe Vegan Bars" provide a creamy, crunchy bite and soft texture, and contain up to 22% filling cream. It includes a vegan alternative to milk chocolate coating using rice and coconut milk powder. The sustainable vegan bars also have a protein content of up to 24% and a sugar content of less than 5%. Flavors include Caramel Choco and Butter Cookie Peanut. Soy-free and allergen-free varieties, as well as organic versions, are also available on request.