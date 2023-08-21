FPS Food Process Solutions has acquired GEM Equipment of Oregon. This acquisition reportedly allows FPS to diversify its product offering to include GEM Equipment’s fryers and blanchers.

FPS and GEM Equipment have a history of crossing paths, each providing processing equipment for potato processors—FPS for freezing and GEM Equipment for blanching and frying. FPS and GEM Equipment can offer food processors various solutions, starting with custom-built end-to-end French Fry and specialty potato lines—from blanching to freezing.

“As part of the acquisition, GEM Equipment will have access to new global markets and a wider, more diverse range of products and industry sectors,” says Chris Imdieke, CEO, GEM Equipment of Oregon, Inc.

“This acquisition provides additional value to existing and new customers. Since acquiring Charlottetown Metal Products (CMP) in PEI and Total Solutions Ltd (TSL) in New Zealand, we have grown the FPS family to serve domestic and global markets. With GEM Equipment, our enhanced product portfolio provides customers confidence in making FPS their partner of choice for all their food processing needs,” states Jeffrey Chang, president, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp.