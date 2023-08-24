Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), has announced entry into a new product category with the addition of frozen macaroni & cheese and frozen pizza to its product line.

Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas feature chef-inspired recipes made with Tillamook cheese.

"Get ready for a totally different eating experience from Tillamook with our new Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas," says Josh Archibald, executive chef of culinary development, TCCA. "Our new products truly spotlight and celebrate our bold, award-winning cheeses. The entire culinary team worked hard to create these recipes, so they taste like a meal you'd enjoy at the Tillamook Creamery—now in the comfort of your own home."

Tillamook Mac & Cheese brings together al dente jumbo macaroni noodles, creamy sauces, distinctive toppings and Tillamook's award-winning cheeses. The company says that the aging process of Tillamook cheddar creates an increasingly complex flavor. Available in single-serve and multi-serve sizes, varieties include:

Classic Cheddar: Based on the recipe served at the Tillamook Creamery which uses creamy sauce of Tillamook aged medium and sharp cheddar cheeses topped with Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese and the crunch of crushed pretzel and herbs.

Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon: A sauce of Tillamook aged sharp white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese is topped with Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, uncured bacon bites and crispy onions.

Cheddar & Hatch Chile: A sauce made of Tillamook aged sharp white cheddar and jack cheeses is topped with Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, Hatch green chilies and crispy cornbread crumbles.

"At the Tillamook Creamery, we serve the most decadent mac & cheese you've ever enjoyed," says Steve Marko, senior director of research & development, TCCA. "It's become a staple on our menu and folks travel from miles around to get a taste—to say it's a fan favorite is an understatement. We couldn't be more excited to bring that very special, sought-after recipe to the masses with our new line of mac & cheese."

Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza uses a trio of Tillamook cheeses, including award-winning medium yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella and Monterey Jack. The pizzas are available in four flavor varieties, including:

Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni: Uncured pepperoni over three cheeses with a red sauce.

Three Cheese: A melty three-cheese blend atop a red sauce.

Three Cheese Supreme: Uncured pepperoni and Italian sausage sprinkled with peppers and onions over a blend of cheese.

Cheesy BBQ Chicken: Chopped white-meat chicken, red onions and cilantro sprinkled over a trio of cheese with tangy BBQ sauce.

Tillamook Mac & Cheese is available now at select Target and Walmart locations, and Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza will be available in October at select retail locations.



